Instead of spineless diplomacy, SA’s foreign policy must reflect its values and interests
South Africa has perhaps invested more of its resources on resolving the political crisis in the DRC than on any other country.
02 February 2025 - 00:00
A nation grappling for answers — and words of comfort — about a tragedy that happened far from home, had to listen to a foreign leader describing its president in terms that were not only caustic but close to the bone. Paul Kagame has not only called President Cyril Ramaphosa a liar, spineless and untrustworthy, but he’s also thrown down the gauntlet, daring him to make good his willingness to go eyeball to eyeball...
