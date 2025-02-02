Opinion

Neoliberal fiscal rule will entrench austerity

Commitment to a primary budget surplus will damage an economy on its knees

02 February 2025 - 00:00
Duma Gqubule Columnist

Seven months after the ANC formed a government of neoliberal unity with nine other parties, South Africa still does not have a plan to increase GDP growth and reduce unemployment. The more things change, the more they remain the same. The GNU feels like an ANC government and is implementing the party’s failed policies that got us into the current economic crisis. Despite political theatrics over issues such as the Expropriation Act, the reality is that the ANC and the DA agree on macroeconomic policy...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DUMA GQUBULE | Instead of a tragedy, ‘illegal’ mining could be an industry Opinion
  2. DUMA GQUBULE | SA a stumbling block to Pan-African unity Opinion
  3. DUMA GQUBULE | Fuelled by fake optimism, the golden GNU is much like the New ... Opinion
  4. DUMA GQUBULE | How South Africa can extinguish blazing inferno of unemployment Opinion
  5. DUMA GQUBULE | Ramaphosa has worst record of any ANC president Opinion

Most read

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Why (almost) everybody loved Chris Hani Opinion
  2. Q&A with Acsa's Terence Delomoney on chaos at Cape Town international Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | It’s about the DA, not about John Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Selby Mbenenge Hogarth
  5. How Hani daughter faced her father's killer Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Eskom media briefing on loadshedding
CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025