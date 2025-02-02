Opinion

Ramaphosa has his GNU partners eating out of the palm of his hand

02 February 2025 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS

The DA’s change of heart about the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act without any compromise from the ANC should have made everything clearer: the DA has been locked in...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. CARTOON | Where to from here for the matric class of 2024? Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Will Ramaphosa's talk of renewal stop the ANC's steady decline? Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Could 2025 be the year when South Africa begins to realise its ... Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Santa's long-awaited special delivery for Cyril: a spine Opinion
  5. CARTOON | Lesufi ‘pushes’ for GNU partners to align with ANC in Bela battle Opinion
  6. CARTOON | Ramaphosa cabinet reshuffle ‘a change that changes nothing’ Opinion

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Minibus taxi mafia must be crushed Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Lt-Gen Wiseman Mbambo Hogarth
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Like a frog in a pot, the DA doesn’t see the water starting to ... Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Trump’s insane rampage will affect us too Opinion
  5. HOGARTH | A militia by any other name... Hogarth

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Couple appear in court on child porn and money laundering charges