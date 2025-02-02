Redouble diplomatic efforts to bring about peace in eastern DRC
Sadc should have difficult discussions with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi about recognising the Banyamulenge
02 February 2025 - 00:00
The eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has always been a festering sore in the Great Lakes region. Its neglect has led to an unending war that has sucked in both Rwanda and Uganda. The genesis of the crisis was the way Mobutu Sese Seko regarded the Banyamulenge people as foreigners because, among other issues, their language, Kinyamulenge, is a mix of Kinyarwanda, the official language of Rwanda, and Kirundi, spoken in Burundi. ..
