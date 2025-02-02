SA's rude DRC awakening
Let down by a defunded military, reluctant African allies, obstinate DRC leadership and skilful Rwandan manoeuvring, the country's days as a regional power look to be over
02 February 2025 - 00:00
A bloody week of fighting around Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has seen South Africa suffer its greatest loss of troops in combat in more than a decade, with 13 soldiers killed. Dozens more were injured, with some requiring amputations. Not since the March 2013 Battle of Bangui in the Central African Republic — where 15 soldiers died — has the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had such a difficult time — but the ordeal for soldiers on the ground is far from over as they remain under rebel control and are essentially being held as prisoners of war...
