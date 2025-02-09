How to stop Trump meddling in South Africa's affairs
If President Ramaphosa wants to immunise SA against Donald Trump’s poison, he needs to get the GNU to show greater unity
09 February 2025 - 00:00
When President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament and the nation that the work to build the kind of nation envisaged in the Freedom Charter — which he described as the cornerstone of the constitution — would have to be done in the context of a “rapidly changing world”, he could have hardly imagined the incredible velocity of the changes he was talking about...
