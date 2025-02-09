Huge effort needed to create fit-for-purpose education
Creating a solid basic education sector should be the first order of business, because everything else depends on it
09 February 2025 - 00:00
The education system is about making dreams come true and bridging the gap for a lifetime of opportunities, within and across generations. It is an intersection between social justice and economic development, an investment in knowledge that shapes social advancement and addresses issues of multigenerational poverty. It should be a central point of discussion at the national dialogue. ..
