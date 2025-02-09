Time to tackle taxi violence
Thanks to ineffectual regulation and enforcement, the minibus taxi industry has morphed into a Frankenstein monster
09 February 2025
The fatal shooting of two Rea Vaya bus drivers (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2025-02-04-rea-vaya-halts-services-after-two-bus-drivers-fatally-shot-in-soweto/) in Soweto on Monday night raises the lawlessness that has been allowed to weaken the country’s public transport system to new despicable heights. The killings come after the torching of scores of buses in Mpumalanga and North West by faceless criminals, seemingly intent on forcing bus services out of the public transport system. ..
