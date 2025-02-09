Trump is offended by SA as a triumph of inclusion — so we must unite with more
How to deal with US President Donald Trump will be a huge challenge for the next four years. We’ll have to muddle through it
09 February 2025 - 00:00
It didn’t take long for Donald Trump to train his sights on South Africa. It was bound to happen. He’s always had an unhealthy obsession with this country. If it wasn’t his insanely false allegation about white farmers losing their land, it would have been something even more ridiculous...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.