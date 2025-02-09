US attacks on SA require mature and tactical response
The strategic and business case for a positive and constructive relationship between the two countries is clear and compelling
09 February 2025 - 00:00
US President Donald Trump’s threat this week to withdraw aid to South Africa over the recently promulgated Expropriation Act unleashed a heated national and international debate between supporters and opponents of the act. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.