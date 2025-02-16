How to justify white land grabs
Novels such as Prester John were the technology by which empire justified itself, now it is social media companies owned by white oligarchs
John Buchan’s Prester John (1910) – one of the most widely-read colonial romance novels, set in South Africa where Buchan had served as a private secretary to Lord Milner – ends with an odd detail for a story written for young boys: the protagonist, a white Scotsman, liquidates his stolen treasure by selling “[t]he whole of [the] stones … to De Beers”, on the basis that if he “had placed them on the open market I should have upset the delicate equipoise of diamond values”. The “treasure of gold and diamonds” were the white man’s reward for collaborating with the colonial government to put down a Black rebellion against colonial rule. ..
