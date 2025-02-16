SA leaders’ appetite for intervention undone by a lack of foresight
Our leaders need to learn that occupying forces have never been able to successfully bring about that elusive peace.
16 February 2025 - 00:00
The bodies of 14 South African soldiers finally arrived home this week after they were mowed down by M23, a Congolese rebel group assisted by the Rwandan army, three long weeks ago. That it took this long to repatriate their remains attests to the utter shambles this expedition has become. The situation must have been so dire that the government wasn’t even able to get the fallen troops home in time for burial before they decomposed...
