Hot mic gaffes long the bane of dozy politicians
It’s ironic that Godongwana seems to have poured fuel onto the fire at a press conference called to explain away an unprecedented fiasco that has left the ANC with egg on its face.
23 February 2025 - 00:00
It should be some solace for our beleaguered finance minister Enoch Godongwana — caught this week by a live microphone disparaging Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter — to know that hot mics have been the bane of dozy politicians since the technology was invented. But that, I guess, is small beer given the trouble he’s in after the extraordinary decision by the government this week to cancel his budget speech at the eleventh hour. He’d have been out on his ear, unemployed and probably unemployable, had we had a government worthy of the name...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.