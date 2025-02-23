Bard at Large
I could be a movie star, but that's not my dream
Your dreams are valid, child of the African soil
23 February 2025 - 00:00
Deep down inside, in places I don’t talk about at post-Sona cocktail parties, I want to be in the movies. Look, this writing thing has not been that bad for me. In fact, everything I have done in my life so far: teaching high school maths, biology and science, pretending to be an R&D practitioner at Unilever and Hudson & Knight, being a morning and afternoon drive co-host at Kaya FM — these have all been noble pursuits and necessary diversions while I have played the wait-and-see game until I fulfil my ultimate purpose to be in the movies...
