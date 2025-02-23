Taking responsibility doesn’t always taste good
23 February 2025 - 00:00
I was about 11 years old the day my father walked into the kitchen one afternoon to find me trying to tip a 1.5-litre jug of cream soda-flavoured squash into the sink. A consummate workaholic, he was hardly ever home that early in the day, and I knew I was in a world of trouble when I heard his voice behind me, booming, “What do you think you’re doing?” I figured I could talk my way out of this one by explaining the sound logic behind my wastefulness: I had accidentally added too much squash concentrate to the jug before filling it with water. It was way too sweet to drink. I needed to start over...
