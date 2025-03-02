Budget reset ushers in era of fiscal democracy
Our future depends on embracing this new way of handling our country’s money, where budgeting becomes an inclusive process
02 March 2025 - 00:00
For the first time since 1994, South Africa couldn’t deliver its national budget as planned. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s presentation was delayed to March 12 after pushback within the government of national unity (GNU). This delay is more than just a diary change; it shows a shift in thinking about how South Africa handles its money matters. It is an opportunity for collaborative thinking on how we should be solving our country’s problems — an opportunity to unite rather than divide the nation...
