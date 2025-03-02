Irresponsible populist policies lead to abysmal outcomes
Formulating policies in the interest of all South Africans is essential for economic growth, poverty reduction, job creation and peace
02 March 2025 - 00:00
Blaming AfriForum for the Donald Trump administration cutting off USAID development funding (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2025-02-28-services-to-millions-of-people-collapse-as-usaid-cuts-contracts-worldwide/) to South Africa is a case of the ANC government not taking responsibility for putting in place irresponsible foreign policies and marginalising minorities for years when it was able to form a majority government...
