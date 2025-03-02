Opinion

Ramaphosa in America: an ordeal foretold

President's choice will be to kiss Trump's ass or stand up to him, deal or no deal

02 March 2025 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

Pass the popcorn. President Cyril Ramaphosa has told a business gathering that he wants to “do a deal” with US President Donald Trump. “We’ve got to make a deal (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2025-02-27-lets-make-a-deal-ramaphosa-to-trump/) of one sort or another, on trade issues, on diplomatic issues, on political issues, a whole span of issues,” he told a Goldman Sachs event on Thursday. Just a few days earlier he was saying he didn’t approve of talking to the heads of other countries in public...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | Time to check out of Hotel Trumpaphoria Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | The BEE question we need to ask Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Trump has South Africa at war with itself yet again Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Trump’s insane rampage will affect us too Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | It’s about the DA, not about John Opinion
  6. PETER BRUCE | Cold-blooded and swift change looms in DA Opinion

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa in America: an ordeal foretold Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Trump has ushered in a new era of barbarism Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Disinformation adds fuel to AfriForum's fire Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Zwelo Masilela Hogarth
  5. HOGARTH | A good chair to leave vacant Hogarth

Latest Videos

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24
Anora Trailer #1 (2024)