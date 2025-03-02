Opinion

Solidarity should ponder the effects of its actions

Its leaders may think Trump is their friend but he is a man who has shown himself willing to play fast and loose with constitutionalism

02 March 2025 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

The decision by US President Donald Trump (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2025-03-01-trumps-zelensky-outburst-a-culmination-of-weeks-of-frustration/) to impose punitive measures against South Africa over a range of issues touching on domestic and foreign policy has put a spotlight on the activities of the Solidarity movement and its role in the country’s political life...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa in America: an ordeal foretold Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Trump has ushered in a new era of barbarism Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Disinformation adds fuel to AfriForum's fire Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Zwelo Masilela Hogarth
  5. HOGARTH | A good chair to leave vacant Hogarth

Latest Videos

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24
Anora Trailer #1 (2024)