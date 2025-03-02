Opinion

Time to walk Lesufi's talk

While new ideas and innovation in dealing with Gauteng's problems can be useful, these have to be followed up with action that is measurable

02 March 2025 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi would make a remarkable salesman. He has a knack for telling people what they want to hear, how they want to hear it, at the exact time they want to hear it...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Solidarity should ponder the effects of its actions Opinion
  2. EDITORIAL | Second bite at budget is a chance to get it right Opinion
  3. EDITORIAL | Budget tough love: the numbers do not add up Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Expropriation Act or not, land reform is the real issue Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | In dealing with Trump, we'll need to box especially smart Opinion
  6. EDITORIAL | Time to tackle taxi violence Opinion
  7. EDITORIAL | Redouble diplomatic efforts to bring about peace in the eastern DRC Opinion

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa in America: an ordeal foretold Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Trump has ushered in a new era of barbarism Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Disinformation adds fuel to AfriForum's fire Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Zwelo Masilela Hogarth
  5. HOGARTH | A good chair to leave vacant Hogarth

Latest Videos

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24
Anora Trailer #1 (2024)