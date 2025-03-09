Don’t fret Joburg, Cyril’s gonna save you
Exposed to reality at last, the president punts a model nobody understands
09 March 2025 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been shocked to discover that the streets in Johannesburg have potholes, that litter lies for months uncleared and that his 2025 presidency of the G20 risks exposing visiting foreign dignitaries to the true filth of the city. Who is going to invest in a place that can’t even keep itself clean?..
