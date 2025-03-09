Dump Joburg CCTV law that hampers fight against crime
Hiding the truth, ostensibly to protect citizens’ personal information, must not be allowed
09 March 2025 - 00:00
CCTV cameras linked to the power of the internet have become essential in the fight against crime worldwide. This is especially so in South Africa, where a police service riddled with corruption and hobbled by poor management has proved ineffective in staunching criminality...
