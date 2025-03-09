Let’s get NHI rolling – and tell Trump to stuff his Pepfar
We need to disabuse ourselves of the scourge of our dependency on foreign aid
09 March 2025 - 00:00
Trump 2.0, or Mad Max 2, is in typical movie fashion faster and bad(der). He signed 66 executive orders in his first month in office, about a third compared to the 220 he signed during his entire first term from 2017 to 2021. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.