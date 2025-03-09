South Africa stands tall amid democratic backsliding
While governance in South Africa is not without its flaws, the foundations of our democracy have shown themselves to be strong and resilient
09 March 2025 - 00:00
Those of us who are not “born free” South Africans — who instead were born into a repressive, authoritarian regime — have, I am sure, become good at recognising the hallmarks of the strongman’s playbook: the suppression of dissenting voices, the rigging of elections, the policing and censorship of language and media, and the neutering of the checks and balances on the executive — the courts, the press, and civil society. In 2025, it is a playbook that seems to be gaining traction on almost every continent, at an alarming rate. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.