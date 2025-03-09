Opinion

Trump not the first in the US march to autocracy

The problem is not Trump but rather the legal and constitutional architecture that makes his ambitions entirely plausible

09 March 2025 - 00:00 By Ziyad Motala

Americans, ever eager to indulge in their exceptionalist fantasies, have long believed their constitutional system is a model of restraint, that the document framed in Philadelphia in 1787 provides a bulwark against despotism. This belief, held with the conviction of religious dogma, has taken a beating in recent years.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ZIYAD MOTALA | Gaza genocide case will lead to Israel’s increasing isolation on ... Opinion
  2. ZIYAD MOTALA | Lawman erred in exonerating cricketer over his Israel stand Opinion
  3. ZIYAD MOTALA | Second chance for Zuma raises fresh doubts about our ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ZIYAD MOTALA | What has gone wrong with our Constitutional Court? Opinion & Analysis
  5. ZIYAD MOTALA | Casac wrong to think political values can be removed from ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Mampara of the Week: Ernst Roets Hogarth
  2. Earth won’t escape Musk if he’s on Mars Hogarth
  3. PETER BRUCE | Don’t fret Joburg, Cyril’s gonna save you Opinion
  4. MATHATHA TSEDU | Let’s get NHI rolling – and tell Trump to stuff his Pepfar Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Nobuntu ‘Nobs’ Mkhize Hogarth

Latest Videos

Congo bank closures cripple the economy in rebel-held cities | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | A robot uprising, a fantasy drama and new movie trailers