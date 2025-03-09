What to tell G20? ‘Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair’
Welcome to South Africa, Mr President. Where have you been?
09 March 2025 - 00:00
During what was described as a provincial visit, President Cyril Ramaphosa this week seemed to gather enough courage to mildly rebuke his comrades in Gauteng for running the place down, and warned them to clean up the mess so he would not be embarrassed in front of his esteemed G20 visitors. He spoke as though he’d landed from Mars and the scale of the destruction wrought by his friends had just dawned on him. All one can say is: “Welcome to South Africa, Mr President. Where have you been?” ..
