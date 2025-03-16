Opinion

E-voting a risky move unless security is upgraded

To safeguard future elections, the IEC must prioritise a thorough review of its technological systems

16 March 2025 - 00:00 By Tebogo Khaas

Last Monday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) convened a three-day, multi-stakeholder conference to explore the introduction of electronic voting in South Africa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TEBOGO KHAAS | Privacy laws need a matric in common sense Opinion
  2. TEBOGO KHAAS | If the buck doesn’t stop with Batohi, where does it stop? Opinion
  3. TEBOGO KHAAS | The digital route to state efficiency and escaping the greylist Opinion
  4. TEBOGO KHAAS | In praise of Motsuenyane’s ethical, empathetic legacy Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Nobuntu ‘Nobs’ Mkhize Hogarth
  2. Mampara of the Week: Ernst Roets Hogarth
  3. PETER BRUCE | Don’t fret Joburg, Cyril’s gonna save you Opinion
  4. MATHATHA TSEDU | Let’s get NHI rolling – and tell Trump to stuff his Pepfar Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | What to tell G20? ‘Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair’ Opinion

Latest Videos

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found - Official Trailer | Directed by Raoul Peck | ...
Mandisi Dyantyis - CWAKA "One Night Only"