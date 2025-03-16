In dealing with the US and everyone, Ramaphosa must be resolute
16 March 2025 - 00:00
In Game of Thrones, Petyr Baelish thought he had found a “simple truth” that prominent families often forget, which he shared with Cersei Lannister, the daughter of one of the wealthiest and most powerful families, headed by Lord Tywin Lannister. Asked what that “truth” is, Baelish says smugly: “Knowledge is power.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.