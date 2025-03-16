Men don’t have to be dads to be role models for boys
Notions of fatherhood are being upended with less than a third of children living with their biological fathers
16 March 2025 - 00:00
It’s a sad fact of South African life that too many fathers are missing in action. According to the recently released “State of South Africa’s Fathers 2024” report (SOSAF 2024), in 2023 only 35.6% of our children lived with their biological fathers...
