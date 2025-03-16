The world must ramp up the fight against TB — the deadliest infectious disease
16 March 2025 - 00:00
US President Donald Trump’s freeze on foreign aid marks a significant challenge for the international development community, and many experts warn that diseases will surge. During this time of uncertainty about the world’s biggest donor, the Global Fund stands as a beacon of hope...
