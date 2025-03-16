Three steps to safer roads
Spate of bus crashes once again underlines the need to fix our roads, enforce the law and get truck cargo onto trains
16 March 2025 - 00:00
Roads are the lifeblood of a country. They take children to school, workers to their jobs. They provide passage for essential deliveries, for sending food to rural areas, for rushing patients to hospitals, for delivering exports to harbours. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.