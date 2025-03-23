Customary laws have left women lagging on land ownership
Women’s clear gains in property ownership have not translated into similar progress in land ownership patterns
23 March 2025 - 00:00
A recent analysis of the US Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey data found single women own 2,719,923 more homes than single men, with 13.01% of a total of 11.14m owner-occupied properties owned by single women, compared to 9.83%, or 8.42m owned by single men. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.