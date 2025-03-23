Opinion

Customary laws have left women lagging on land ownership

Women’s clear gains in property ownership have not translated into similar progress in land ownership patterns

23 March 2025 - 00:00 By LINDIWE MAZIBUKO

A recent analysis of the US Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey data found single women own 2,719,923 more homes than single men, with 13.01% of a total of 11.14m owner-occupied properties owned by single women, compared to 9.83%, or 8.42m owned by single men. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | South Africa stands tall amid democratic backsliding Opinion
  2. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Taking responsibility doesn’t always taste good Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Kagame, Trump, money and delusions of grandeur Opinion
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | How Meta betrayed its ideals to trod the path of Musk Opinion
  5. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | It’s time for that Band Aid song again: Do they know it’s ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Life and brutal death in the 1960s Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Rasool is collateral damage in ANC's diplomatic debacle Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Reuben Madadzhe Hogarth
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Mkhwanazi for national police chief? Look beyond the PR Opinion
  5. HOGARTH | US wants sweet little nothings Hogarth

Latest Videos

Bolsonaro to stand trial for alleged coup attempt, court rules | Reuters
Hegseth texted start time of planned killing of Yemeni militant | REUTERS