Mkhwanazi for national police chief? Look beyond the PR
Mkhwanazi has recently hogged the headlines for the wrong reasons
23 March 2025 - 00:00
At the height of state capture, then acting national police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stunned many when he revealed in parliament that “powers beyond us” had been telling him who he could or could not investigate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.