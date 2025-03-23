Rasool is collateral damage in ANC's diplomatic debacle
Judging by Ramaphosa’s anodyne response, we’re either naïve or totally unprepared for this almighty brawl
23 March 2025 - 00:00
It may be a bit dicey but let me go out on a limb and put in a good word for the unfortunate Ebrahim Rasool, who was settling in nicely for his second ambassadorial stint in Washington only to be sent packing with a flea in his ear by the screwballs who’ve taken over the Yankee asylum. Publicly berated and run out of town within days — the diplomatic equivalent of a lynching — he has found no sympathy at home. Typical of South Africans, we simply piled on. There’s nothing we like more than kicking a man when he’s down...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.