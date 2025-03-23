Opinion

SA right to stick to its principles in the face of US pressure

The embassy staff in Washington DC can function without a head, as is the case with the US embassy in Tshwane

23 March 2025 - 00:00 By Mathatha Tsedu

Can the relationship between South Africa and the US be mended immediately without this country putting its tail between its legs and withdrawing the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice? That’s the question that confronts President Cyril Ramaphosa as he grapples with the south-bound relations with the world’s biggest economy and bully...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Life and brutal death in the 1960s Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Rasool is collateral damage in ANC's diplomatic debacle Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Reuben Madadzhe Hogarth
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Mkhwanazi for national police chief? Look beyond the PR Opinion
  5. HOGARTH | US wants sweet little nothings Hogarth

Latest Videos

Bolsonaro to stand trial for alleged coup attempt, court rules | Reuters
Hegseth texted start time of planned killing of Yemeni militant | REUTERS