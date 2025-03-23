SA right to stick to its principles in the face of US pressure
The embassy staff in Washington DC can function without a head, as is the case with the US embassy in Tshwane
23 March 2025 - 00:00
Can the relationship between South Africa and the US be mended immediately without this country putting its tail between its legs and withdrawing the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice? That’s the question that confronts President Cyril Ramaphosa as he grapples with the south-bound relations with the world’s biggest economy and bully...
