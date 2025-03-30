GNU's budget cuts are aimed to hurt only the poor
The problem is not that there is no money in South Africa; it's that there is no political will to use that money effectively
30 March 2025 - 00:00
Parliament recently conducted oversight visits to state entities under the communications portfolio committee which revealed a troubling pattern. The visited entities are all evidently grappling with debilitating budget cuts which include frozen employment posts, among other challenges. These budget cuts are a direct attack on efficiency and the people government is meant to serve. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.