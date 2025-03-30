Relief at cannabis about-turn
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi may be keen to deliver on his mandate, but by acting rashly he runs the risk of undoing whatever good he may seek to do
30 March 2025 - 00:00
The withdrawal of health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s regulations banning the sale of cannabis products will be received with much relief by the country’s nascent cannabis commercial sector...
