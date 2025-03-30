Roll over and play dead in the GNU
The parties that joined the ANC in the GNU were fatally naive not to extract binding promises right at the start
30 March 2025 - 00:00
In South African politics, it is rare for something to emerge as so self-evidently true that its recognition transcends traditional fault lines. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.