War in the guise of diplomacy
The US is taking a hard line with just about everyone, so its envoy Brent Bozell might not always feel welcome in Pretoria
30 March 2025 - 00:00
Just weeks after Donald Trump returned to power in Washington, his Vice-President JD Vance (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2025-03-29-vance-accuses-denmark-of-not-keeping-greenland-safe-from-russia-china/) delivered a stunning speech in Germany. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.