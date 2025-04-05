Higher tax won't solve anything
The savings should be made in decreasing state inefficiencies, mismanagement, corruption and ideological and populist policies
06 April 2025 - 00:00
South Africa has reached the ceiling for taxes. The quality of the returns on taxpayers' money — in terms of public health, education and safety — is too low, the levels of official corruption, incompetence and wastage are too high, and the tax base is too small. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.