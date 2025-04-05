Opinion

Higher tax won't solve anything

The savings should be made in decreasing state inefficiencies, mismanagement, corruption and ideological and populist policies

06 April 2025 - 00:00

South Africa has reached the ceiling for taxes. The quality of the returns on taxpayers' money — in terms of public health, education and safety — is too low, the levels of official corruption, incompetence and wastage are too high, and the tax base is too small. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC failures tarnish its GNU partner Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Shouting slogans and voting for idiots helps no-one Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Irresponsible populist policies lead to abysmal outcomes Opinion
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The ANC behaves as if it still has a majority Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA Inc, not just ANC, must engage with Trump Opinion
  6. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Strike while the ire’s hot: lessons from Trump’s presidency ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Kicking DA out of GNU may seal Ramaphosa’s fate Opinion
  2. MATHATHA TSEDU | Outplayed DA could be back on the opposition benches Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen are both VAT war casualties Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Douglas Maimane Hogarth
  5. CARTOON | DA leaders left out in the cold as smaller parties get budget over ... Opinion

Latest Videos

DA councillor demands answers after Mashatile's convoy drives on road side of ...
Can you get a 7-seater on a R3 000p/m budget?| Land Rover Discovery 4, Ford ...