Opinion

DA leaders left out in the cold as smaller parties get budget over the line

06 April 2025 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS

It took late-night meetings and last-minute scheming in the corridors of parliament for the ANC to push through the highly contested 0.5 percentage point VAT increase in the annual budget...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. CARTOON | Who will be up to the task of replacing Rasool as SA's ambassador to ... Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Increased coal exports, new colliery makes Mantashe a merry old soul Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Sadc troops to withdraw from DRC as rebels gain upper hand Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Disinformation adds fuel to AfriForum's fire Opinion
  5. CARTOON | Hold on to your hat, Enoch — there's no taking this GNU for a ride Opinion

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Kicking DA out of GNU may seal Ramaphosa’s fate Opinion
  2. MATHATHA TSEDU | Outplayed DA could be back on the opposition benches Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen are both VAT war casualties Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Douglas Maimane Hogarth
  5. CARTOON | DA leaders left out in the cold as smaller parties get budget over ... Opinion

Latest Videos

DA councillor demands answers after Mashatile's convoy drives on road side of ...
Can you get a 7-seater on a R3 000p/m budget?| Land Rover Discovery 4, Ford ...