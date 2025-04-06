Opinion

Kicking DA out of GNU may seal Ramaphosa’s fate

A decision to expel the DA from the government of national unity could leave party leader Cyril Ramaphosa exposed and vulnerable

06 April 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE

The ANC national working committte (NWC) will tomorrow set in motion a number of actions that may change the party, and with it the country, in ways that could also cement President Cyril Ramaphosa as yesterday’s man...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The art of looking busy while nursing a precipitous decline Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Mkhwanazi for national police chief? Look beyond the PR Opinion
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | In dealing with the US and everyone, Ramaphosa must be resolute Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ditsobotla in disarray is poster child for political greed Opinion
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Trump has ushered in a new era of barbarism Opinion
  6. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Transparency could have saved Godongwana his blushes Opinion

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Kicking DA out of GNU may seal Ramaphosa’s fate Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Trump is bad enough — let’s not make things worse for ... Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen are both VAT war casualties Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Douglas Maimane Hogarth
  5. MATHATHA TSEDU | Outplayed DA could be back on the opposition benches Opinion

Latest Videos

Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?
Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters