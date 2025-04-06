Outplayed DA could be back on the opposition benches
The party pushed too hard for its three demands and found itself outfoxed when ActionSA came with a compromise at the finance committees in parliament
06 April 2025 - 00:00
The junior representative of big business in parliament, ActionSA, has upstaged and outsmarted the real spokesperson of the free market in the government, the DA. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.