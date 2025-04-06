Opinion

Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen are both VAT war casualties

Big projects need champions and, unless big business prevails, the GNU is dead — just as we face even more US hostility

06 April 2025 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

US President Donald Trump’s monstrous, thumb-sucked ChatGPT import tariffs against the rest of the world (excluding Russia), including a wild 30% imposed on South Africa, coincide chillingly with President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly arranging the departure of the DA from the government of national unity (GNU). If he goes ahead and reshuffles his vast cabinet, he’ll end up with a 10-party coalition with a majority of just two. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | Y’all feelin’ the derangement hitting yet? Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Relax, no-one has a clue what’s going on Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Don’t fret Joburg, Cyril’s gonna save you Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa in America: an ordeal foretold Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Time to check out of Hotel Trumpaphoria Opinion
  6. PETER BRUCE | The BEE question we need to ask Opinion
  7. PETER BRUCE | Trump has South Africa at war with itself yet again Opinion

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Kicking DA out of GNU may seal Ramaphosa’s fate Opinion
  2. MATHATHA TSEDU | Outplayed DA could be back on the opposition benches Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen are both VAT war casualties Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Douglas Maimane Hogarth
  5. CARTOON | DA leaders left out in the cold as smaller parties get budget over ... Opinion

Latest Videos

DA councillor demands answers after Mashatile's convoy drives on road side of ...
Can you get a 7-seater on a R3 000p/m budget?| Land Rover Discovery 4, Ford ...