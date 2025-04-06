Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen are both VAT war casualties
Big projects need champions and, unless big business prevails, the GNU is dead — just as we face even more US hostility
06 April 2025 - 00:00
US President Donald Trump’s monstrous, thumb-sucked ChatGPT import tariffs against the rest of the world (excluding Russia), including a wild 30% imposed on South Africa, coincide chillingly with President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly arranging the departure of the DA from the government of national unity (GNU). If he goes ahead and reshuffles his vast cabinet, he’ll end up with a 10-party coalition with a majority of just two. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.