Trump is bad enough — let’s not make things worse for ourselves
At this moment of global crisis, the one thing South Africa has going for it is the GNU. Don’t break it
06 April 2025 - 00:00
A feeling of impending doom hangs in the air, one of dread and foreboding. Everybody who cares about this land is walking about with a knot in their stomach. The politicians — true to form — are messing up, and foreigners with hostile intent are ganging up on us. The storms aren’t just gathering; they’re threatening to overwhelm us. Make-or-break decisions will have to be made this weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.