ANC, DA back off from break-up — for now
There’s a realisation by both the ANC and the DA that the public won’t look kindly on whoever is responsible for dissolving the coalition
13 April 2025 - 00:00
They have threatened each other to a standstill, taking the country to the brink but stopping short of going over the cliff. They may still do so — the volleys of insults haven’t ceased — but there’s a realisation by both the ANC and the DA that the public won’t look kindly on whoever is responsible for dissolving the coalition...
