ANC's future at risk if DA kicked out of GNU
The ANC must change its culture from seeing itself as a majority government — not only to save South Africa’s economy but for its own political survival
13 April 2025 - 00:00
If ANC factions are successful in forcing the DA out of the GNU it will not only be a knockout blow to South Africa’s economy but will also hit the ANC with an electoral shock that sharply reduces its dominant party status in the country’s politics. Its share of the vote could drop to little more than 20%...
