Opinion

Chris Hani’s comrades have messed up spectacularly

The slain leader represented a future of dignity for SA’s people, but today’s ANC top brass find themselves disrespected and impotent in a fractious GNU

13 April 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE

There wasn’t much in the public sphere this week about the 32nd anniversary of Chris Hani’s killing, what with Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff war with China’s Xi Jinping hogging headlines across the globe...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Douglas Maimane Hogarth
  2. Life and brutal death in the 1960s Insight
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Kicking DA out of GNU may seal Ramaphosa’s fate Opinion
  4. What happens to a dream deferred Insight
  5. EDITORIAL | When justice isn't seen to be done Opinion

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...