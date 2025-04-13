Early childhood development crucial to long-term education success
If we succeed and build a co-ordinated, well-resourced ECD system, we will lay the foundation for a stronger, more equitable South Africa
13 April 2025 - 00:00
South Africa is at a crossroads in its commitment to improve educational outcomes. Despite evidence that early childhood development (ECD) programmes lay the foundation for future academic success, economic mobility and national development, access to them remains deeply unequal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.