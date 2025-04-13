It's time to reset the US-SA economic partnership
The future of our relations depends not just on how we trade, but how we trust — and invest — in one another
13 April 2025 - 00:00
As South Africa commemorates Freedom Month, we are reminded that our democracy is not only a political project — it is also an economic programme. Our country’s journey to freedom has always been intertwined with the pursuit of economic inclusion, leveraging global opportunities, and social partnerships rooted in mutual respect. ..
